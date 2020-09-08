Trump's self-destructive behavior
Kathleen Parker’s Sept. 6 column, “Trump’s campaign against himself,” is on target. The following are three recent examples of his self-destructive behaviors.
Jeffery Goldberg has written an article published in The Atlantic that catalogs some of President Trump’s disparaging words about American military personnel who have died, been captured or wounded. According to Trump, those who have so suffered are “suckers” and “losers.” It is frightening to think of our men and women going into combat under a commander in chief who devalues their service and lives. He has no reliable moral compass.
Also there have been numerous stories about President Trump’s attempts to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service. He has appointed a postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, who has no previous experience in the USPS, but he is a major contributor to Trump’s campaign. Does Trump have any idea how much the American people depend on the postal service for the delivery of prescription drugs, monthly checks, notices, bills, bank statements, etc.? What purpose is served by this assault on an important and needed government agency? Whatever the purpose, it is not on behalf of the American people.
Trump’s reckless predictions and random assumptions about the pandemic persist. There will be a vaccine soon, he tells us, and he is also listening to a radiologist, Dr. Scott Atlas, about the efficacy of “herd immunity” as opposed to the consensus of experts committed to scientific method. He is simply incapable of being president.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
