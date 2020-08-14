Protect the USPS
There is so much to love about the U.S. Postal Service. Founded in 1775, Benjamin Franklin was the very first postmaster general. Our postal service is the largest in the world and is legally required to provide the same consistency of service, at the same cost, to every citizen, regardless of geography. The USPS embodies democracy.
The USPS is the third largest civilian employer in the U.S., after the federal government and Wal-Mart, with over 600,000 employees. As of 2017, 18% of U.S. postal workers were veterans. Veterans, seniors and people who live in rural areas rely on the USPS for prescriptions, mail-in voting ballots and other essential items.
In 1970, the Postal Reorganization Act transitioned the USPS to an independent agency. Since the early 1980s, many tax subsidies that benefited the USPS have been eliminated. In 2006, the USPS was further burdened by a law passed requiring it to pre-fund 75 years of pension funding, an expectation placed on no other business.
Yes, the USPS has financial problems and clearly needs restructuring. But now is not the time to defund it. In order for people to stay safe this year, mail-in balloting should be easily accessible and reliable for all.
Please call Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and encourage them to pass the HEROES Act, which includes funding to support the USPS.
Cynthia Briggs
Winston-Salem
