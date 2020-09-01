A shameful letter
I am sadly disappointed that on Aug. 30 you published an overly racist letter, “Relying on handouts.”
The writer says of African-Americans and “Hispanics” that the Republican Party doesn’t see them prospering “when they’re relying on handouts from Democrats rather than making their own way.”
I don’t know of any way to read that letter as anything but a grotesque and bigoted stereotype of African-Americans and Latinx people as necessarily dependent on government assistance.
I would have hoped that the Journal would hold its letters to the editor to some basic standard of decency. To publish a blatantly racist letter is simply not acceptable and calls for an explanation why such a letter made its way through your review process.
My issue is not with the political views the writer holds. That is the stuff of a vibrant opinion and letters section. It’s good for members of the community to express their own views and read those of others.
There are not, however, two sides to racism. Publishing this letter does not serve your readerships’ or the community’s interests. It is shameful.
Scott C. Thompson
Winston-Salem
