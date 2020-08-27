Seven students in four Davie County schools have tested positive for COVID-19, Davie County Schools said in a news release on Thursday.
The school system opened on Aug. 17 under a hybrid model, with two sets of students in grades 3-12 alternating between in-person learning and remote learning four days a week. One day of the week is set aside for everyone to learn at home. Students in grades K-2 go to school buildings every day.
Davie County Health and Human Services told the school system that the students did not get the virus in a school setting. An email about the cases was sent to families and staff.
The statement said there are no clusters.
"We made sure families were aware that if there was suspicion that their student was exposed or in close contact with these students, they would have already been contacted by DCDHHS and provided with additional guidance and direction. DCDHHS conducts thorough contact tracing and communicates with individuals who may have been exposed," according to the statement.
The county health department advised that no classrooms or schools need to be closed.
Of the 6,200 students in Davie County Schools, about 950 are enrolled in a full-time virtual academy. Citing privacy concerns, the school system did not identify which schools were impacted.
The school system's protocol includes mandatory face masks, social distancing and stepped-up hygiene practices.
Davie County Schools was one of a few in the area to open under a hybrid model, also known as Plan B. Yadkin County Schools and Mount Airy City Schools also opened with in-person learning.
Many others started with remote learning with a re-evaluation period after a set number of weeks.
Davie County's 477 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 35 active cases as of Aug. 24, according to the health department's website.
The school system reopened with guidance from the health department and other health-care professionals.
Other schools and school systems in the state have reported positive cases.
Cardinal Gibbons, a private school in Raleigh, reported four students have tested positive with COVID-19 since in-person school resumed last, the Raleigh News and Observer reported.
Positive case have also been reported at schools in Macon County and Gaston County, among others.
