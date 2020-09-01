A documentary airing later this month on UNC-TV's Explorer Channel looks at an orchestra composed partly of people with mental illnesses, led by a conductor with Bipolar Disorder who got his start at what is now the UNC School of the Arts.
Ronald Braunstein, a Pittsburgh native, had been composing pieces for about five years, since he was in his mid-teens, when a teacher suggested he apply to what was then the North Carolina School of the Arts. He entered the high school program in 1971, studying music composition.
At the school, he studied under Robert Ward, known for The Cruicible.
"I remember in the first class with Robert Ward, there were about ten young composers,' Braunstein said. "He said, very friendly, 'OK, I'd like for all of you to get out a piece of paper and a pencil and I'd like you to write orchestral pieces you really know well.' I wrote Beethoven's First Symphony, the only piece I had really analyzed." Some of the other students came up empty-handed. "We all looked at each other and said 'we'd better get on it,'" Braunstein recalled. "He was a very vigorous teacher."
Braunstein fondly remembers his time at the School of the Arts. "I loved it there," he said. "I really went from zero to eighty percent in one year."
Then he went on to study at the Julliard School of Music, starting in 1973. There, he received the prestigious BMI Student Composition Award his first year, but found his focus shifting when he started conducting his own pieces. "After awhile, I started to think, 'I think I'm better at this than composing.' It as that simple. I enjoyed working with people directly."
in 1971... studied with robert ward, who wrote the crucible,
I had been composing pieces for about 5 years. i was at aspen the summer before, 1969, studying my teacher there suggested it, so i applied and then i broke my leg and then i went to NC school of the Arts. heard about that place... since I was probably in my late teens... graduated from
started juliard before i graduated, what i think happened when i was at aspen studying with elliott carter. he invited me to come to julliard... one year after
after a year at NCSA, it taught e how much i didnt know, i remember in the first class of robert ward, about ten young composers and first day of class he said, very friendly, Ok i'd like for all of you to get out a piece of paper and a pencil, i'd like you to write orchestral pieces you really know well. i wrote beethoven's first symphony, only piece i had really anazlyed... no one else could really get on it, had to
i'd like everyone to get out all looked at each other and said we'd better get on it... he was a very vigorous teacher.
i loved it there, probably my best musical in terms of studying music. i really went from zero to eighty percent in one year, and then julliard 3 percent and professional another 3, really wnet from nothing to be ing really excited about becoming a composer. it was a verry powerful experience, let me say.
started at jukkiard compsition, started conducting my own pieces when i was a student. and after a while i started to think, i think i'm beetter at this than composing. it was that simple. i enjoyed working with people directly. added my conducting studies...
i had it explained and i really didnt understand what it meant, i had no idea what it meant actually. i didn't think it was a big deal, and i didn't for a long time until i started showing exteme symptoms, but i didn't realize how serious it was until 2011, when i started m2
had very manic periods and i had normal periods, but i thought things were just weird. even though i had been told i had an illness and i was took the medication on and off because i didnt take it that serious. later in life i realized it was serrious and i had to take care of my health.
started the rchstera from nothing, grew little by lttel and grew to 60 people, got fed up with being stigmatized so i started the orchstra. grew into having another branch in boston, and then the filmmakers thought it would be a great idea to bring the burlington and boston orchststas. together. branching out of that came othre affiliate orchestras or ensembles...
they didn't start with an overarching plot or even story, that would culminate in this concert bringing. they thought it was a very interesting idea...
I didnt have any reluctance i was amazed someone was so interested in us, so i guess i was happy... we didn't approach them,
the filmmakers made a documentary about a prison chorus and caroline thought it w ..as so excellent she wanted to let the filmmakers know. they asked us tell us a little somehting about your operation, what's it about. caroline directed them to our website and they said holy moses, we want to do a documentary on you.
started filming about 2015... i'd say many did want to participate, which i was very happy about, there are two goals of the ochrestra. one is musical and other is mission based, about half of them are in here for musical reasons only. but they are in support of the other half which do suffer with a mental illness... one was in there to be supoorted... fighting stigma was a big part of our mission. almost everyone wanted to willing to
when i think of the whole film thats what i think of, it shows how stigmatized mental illness is... being into drugs is pretty stigmatizinthg...
the more people who admit or come out to use a phrase, the more people are willing or encouraged to come out. i think it's like a snowball effect. thats one of the things that motivated us, to reduce stigma we would create an orhestra that was all about that. an orchestra to encourage people to accept their illness and not be ashamed f it. yeah that would sum it up.
burlington screening and everyone came to that, everyone .. . what do you not love about seeing yourself on the silver screen/ filmmakers htey bring out different aspects of your personality that you may not even have thought of.....
including machester new hampshire, portland, oregon, and portland maine. in denmark starting in the fall.
No, no. we didnt know we didndt know what it was really, all we knew was we wanted to create an orhcestra for people living with mental illness. caroline sent out a press release, eight or nine musicians showed up, and we just started talking and trusting each other because we were all there, because we were intere.... a little while after that we started playing. one by one the musicians person by person the orhcestra grew... wrd of mouth. when we started in boston it was the same thing. one of the members moved to boston and she Jessica Stuart... caroline when we were in burlington what if we tried it in a large urban centerr...
grew from there. much faster it grew to about the same size, 60-65. burlington took ten years to get to 60 ad boston has taken six year...
that being having a mntal illness is nothing to be ashamed of and there is treatment... we dont know because all we know is its growing. we dont know when the next one is ... so far we dont advertise. alll three our four been former members of the original ... stuart from burling to vonston to ew hampshire and now portalnd main,e each place she's been our person on the ground... in eric higgins, played with us in burlington and boston ad now moved to denmark...
all of the people there were in one or two of the original orchstras. it's just epxanding by itself.
the first time i watched it, i ... lets see how to say it... i thiought itwas a very good documentar yabout us, and the seocnd time i thought wow this is a verry good movie. i hope people enjoy it and learn something from it.
