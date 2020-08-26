The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved $2.5 million in contracts Tuesday with the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office and Kernersville Police Department to provide school resource officers to local middle and high schools.
The breakdown is $1.8 million for 20 employees with the sheriff's office and $588,000 for six employees with Kernersville Police Department.
Because of a staffing shortage in its department, Winston-Salem Police is no longer involved in the school system's SRO program, resulting in a $1.5 million savings.
In addition, the board of education approved $58,000 for North State Company Police for one patrol officer whose focus is elementary schools and administrative sites.
Though students are not in buildings for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, the school resource officers, or SROs, will be sent to sites where meals are delivered, at mobile Wi-Fi sites around the county and at remote learning centers, which provide technology, tutoring and supervision for students who need it.
A few speakers questioned the need to spend money when schools aren't meeting in person, arguing that the money could be used for technology, counselors or nurses.
"Is this what we want for our community, more law enforcement presence?" asked Katie Sonnen-Lee, one of three people who spoke against the contracts.
Deputy Superintendent Tricia McManus said the officers will add an extra layer of protection for families while they are at meal sites or other locations, taking advantage of services provided outside the school building.
"More importantly, it allows them to build and strengthen their relationships with students, parents and the community while out in the field," McManus said.
School board members Malishai Woodbury and Elisabeth Motsinger said they hope that the role of SROs can be re-imagined, from one of policing students to providing safe and secure campuses.
They both mentioned the schools-to-prison pipeline that criminalizes some student behaviors, landing them in the criminal justice system while falling behind in school.
"We understand the concern of the community that more policing of student misbehavior puts more of a burden on a significant portion of our population, particularly African-American males," Woodbury said. "I support community conversations on the issue."
Superintendent Angela Hairston said school leaders are looking at introducing restorative justice practices into the school system. Such practices focus more on rebuilding and repairing relationships rather than punishing misbehavior through expulsions and suspensions. It's a growing trend in school districts across the country.
Earlier this year, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners declined to spend $1.6 million for 36 campus security associates who would work at local schools to defuse conflicts without involving SROs, who are sworn to uphold the law. Hairston told commissioners during her budget presentation that these unarmed campus security associates, as they were to be called, would not replace SROs.
