Officials with Stokes County Schools announced Wednesday that they will reopen their schools to students on Sept. 14.
In a statement, school officials said they have the cleaning supplies and equipment needed for students to return safely in their 18 schools.
"Parents are reminded that this year will continue to be a fluid situation," the statement said. "Stokes County Schools may have to adjust our plan as a district or at a school due to the governor’s orders or due to the guidance of the Stokes County Health Department."
On Aug. 12, the school district announced that it would use its remote learning plan for students for the first nine weeks.
Parents who want to keep their children on remote learning must contact their children's schools to do so, the statement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.