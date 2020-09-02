Officials with Stokes County Schools announced Wednesday that they will reopen their schools to students on Sept. 14.

In a statement, school officials said they have the cleaning supplies and equipment needed for students to return safely in their 18 schools.

"Parents are reminded that this year will continue to be a fluid situation," the statement said. "Stokes County Schools may have to adjust our plan as a district or at a school due to the governor’s orders or due to the guidance of the Stokes County Health Department."

On Aug. 12, the school district announced that it would use its remote learning plan for students for the first nine weeks.

Parents who want to keep their children on remote learning must contact their children's schools to do so, the statement said.

 

