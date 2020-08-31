Thanks to teachers
I would like to congratulate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school teachers for beginning the school year with such dedication, compassion and flexibility.
In pre-COVID days, the teaching profession was already a difficult one. As we’ve watched class sizes increase, funding decrease and support staff and extra resources cut, we know that educators are asked to do a lot with little. Salaries for teachers in North Carolina are low compared to other states, and salaries within Forsyth County rank below the state average (each county offers its own supplemental pay in addition to the state-funded base salary).
While I too am incredibly eager for schools to reopen, I would like to take a moment to applaud the efforts that have gone into making an entirely virtual school possible. Being a classroom teacher is so much more than simply conveying information about a subject. Teachers must effectively manage their students, the flow of the class, the culture of the classroom and more. As a former teacher, I spent just as much time reading about classroom management as I did about my specific subject. Thus, to transfer to a completely different learning environment is no easy task, especially with such little prep time. Teachers are navigating entirely new platforms and technologies, and they’re still expected to cultivate relationships within their class and with parents. It takes years to hone best practices for teaching, and yet in a virtual world everything is new.
Teachers, thank you for the effort you have put into making virtual learning possible.
Anne Glenn
Winston-Salem
