Equity and justice
“Reparations” may be an ugly term to some (“City council may discuss reparations,” Aug. 24). “Equity” and “justice” may be more palatable. I have a suggestion how we may help remedy the results of slavery. Help the 70% of failing third-graders learn to read.
Consult with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school superintendent Angela Hairston to make a plan to rescue these mostly Black and brown students to receive justice. In one year as a volunteer Augustine reading tutor, the second-grade class where I tutored a child had 19 students and not one read at grade level. One elementary school in our system had only 11% of its third-graders reading at level.
Without this skill of reading these students cannot achieve their true potential.
Let’s have smaller classes, tutoring, summer Freedom Schools, assistants in the classroom (none now for second grades and first grades get 1/2 time). These are some ideas. There are solutions all over the U.S.
It takes money and I suggest this is the best way to amend for the past misdeeds of our ancestors. It is also a prudent economic investment in our future!
Woody Clinard
Winston-Salem
Clinard is a volunteer for READ WS. - the editor
