LB the Poet to emcee “The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem”

BEHIND THE MASK: “The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem” will hold its first virtual event 7-9 p.m. Sept. 24. The program will feature guest storytellers, including local jazz singer Diana Tuffin. Each will share the night’s prompt, “The Masks We Wear.” Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, an award-winning poet, host and author, will emcee. Local storytellers may join the guests to interpret the prompt. Advance registration for storytellers and observers is required. Tickets, free, are at https://tinyurl.com/y3xc7s7n. Donations are welcome. Visit https://www.yadkinarts.org/willingham-story-slam/.

Fran Daniel