Ignorance and power

While speaking at the Republican National Convention on Monday, former Fox News host and Donald Trump Jr.’s current girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, said that she was “a first generation American.” Her mother “was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico,” she said.

I know that geography isn’t a conservative strong suit, but Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. If you’re from Puerto Rico, you’re an American citizen.

I think, more than anything, this speaks to the Republican propensity to see anyone who isn’t white as foreign – including people whose families have been here for generations.

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted afterward, “It’s quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants.”

Am I wrong?

We should not reward their ignorance with power.

Phillip Bent

Winston-Salem

