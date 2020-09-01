Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem

Brown & Douglas Rec Center, 4725 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem

Clemmons Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, Clemmons

Harper Hill Commons Shopping Center (beside Harris Teeter), 150 Grant Hill Lane, Winston-Salem

Kernersville Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville

Lewisville Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville

Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem

Miller Park Rec Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem

Old Town Rec Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem

Rural Hall Library, 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall

Sedge Garden Rec Center, 401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem

Sprague Street Rec Center, 1350 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem

Southside Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem

Walkertown Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown

Winston First Assembly of God, 3730 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Winston Lake YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem

WSSU campus, Anderson Center

