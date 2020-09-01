Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem
Brown & Douglas Rec Center, 4725 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem
Clemmons Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, Clemmons
Harper Hill Commons Shopping Center (beside Harris Teeter), 150 Grant Hill Lane, Winston-Salem
Kernersville Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville
Lewisville Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville
Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem
Miller Park Rec Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem
Old Town Rec Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem
Rural Hall Library, 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall
Sedge Garden Rec Center, 401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem
Sprague Street Rec Center, 1350 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem
Southside Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
Walkertown Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown
Winston First Assembly of God, 3730 University Parkway, Winston-Salem
Winston Lake YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem
WSSU campus, Anderson Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.