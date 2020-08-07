AppAlabama

Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) celebrates after a return.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Friday meant the start of fall camp for Appalachian State football.

The day before, senior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles seemed excited just talking about the idea of a first football practice.

App State has lost three non-conference games already — its two big matchups against Power Five schools Wisconsin and Wake Forest, as well as its season opener against Morgan State — and the college football landscape keeps shifting in every direction.

So Jean-Charles sounded almost relieved on Thursday, during App State’s media day, to think about the chance to have football with some form of organization again.

“For the most part, that’s why we're up here,” Jean-Charles said. ‘We want to play football so we’re going to take those right measures off the field that we have to do to make sure that we could play on the field.

“It’s refreshing knowing that we could just be out there on the field competing again.”

App State had 13 wins last year, and this year’s team features a mixture of talent that could maintain the same results that have won the past four Sun Belt Conference titles.

