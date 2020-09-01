Assault charges have been voluntarily dismissed on a frequent driver at Bowman Gray Stadium and her ex-boyfriend. The charges stemmed from an altercation at the racetrack more than a year ago.
According to Forsyth District Court documents, charges of misdemeanor simple assault were dropped against Amber Lynn Burchette of Lexington, 21, a regular in Bowman Gray's Sportsman Division, on Aug. 13. For Bradley Chance Newman, 24, of Stratford Crossing Road, a misdemeanor assault on a female charge was vacated as well. The incident involving the couple, who broke up about a year and a half before, occurred on July 13, 2019, before a night of racing at the track and was considered a "domestic violence issue" by Winston-Salem Police.
David Freedman, the attorney representing Newman, said the move to dismiss charges was mutual. He declined to give specifics.
"It's just both parties decided they wanted to be finished with the case," Freedman said. "They just thought they were separated from each other, they needed to be away from each other. But neither wanted to pursue criminal charges against the other."
Burchette deferred questions to attorney John Barrow, but Barrow couldn't be immediately reached for comment. The Journal reached out via Facebook to Newman as well, and he didn't immediately respond.
The altercation occurred at Bowman Gray a few hours before the races. Police Lt. J.S. Doss said in July 2019 that the incident happened at 5:05 p.m. Burchette, the first woman to win a Sportsman race following her victory in May 2019, was apprehended — without incident — by police at 6:35 p.m. and charged with simple assault. Judge Ted Kazakos of the Forsyth District Court ruled that she could be released from the Forsyth County Jail, where she was held over that weekend, on an unsecured bond.
Burchette's arrest later attracted the attention of racing enthusiasts on social media, including video uploads of the altercation. The footage, which appeared to have taken place on pit row, appeared on Facebook on July 14. Several videos, shot from different angles, depicted a verbal argument that turned briefly physical — with Burchette striking Newman.
Newman was arrested July 16, 2019 and charged with simple assault on a female and kept on a 48-hour domestic-violence hold, according to court records at the time. Newman was accused of assaulting Burchette, who was in her third year racing the summer series at the track, by pushing her with his body and spitting on her face.
