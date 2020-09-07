*Opens up computer*
*Blows dust off of App State football email template*
Well I'll be, it still works.
Welcome to the first Mountaineers' game week of 2020. I hope you're as glad to see me as I am to see you.
Or at least happy to see your inbox.
OK, I'm making this awkward. Time to move along.
I honestly didn't think we'd get here. I mean, I really, really and truly hoped we would. But who knew there would be college football? Honestly, even now, I'm skeptical, and I probably won't stop feeling that way until I get to the press box at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday.
This has been tough on all of us in different ways. I hope your families remained healthy and safe during all this. I hope you all stayed employed. And I hope you found something that you could call normal for the last six months.
When I was covering the ACC Tournament the day sports shut down in March, I couldn't have fathomed it might take a swipe at college football too. I didn't know I'd cover the morning police beat for a while. I didn't know I'd find myself in the thick of protests and trying to document pleas for change.
I've been frustrated. I've been worried. I've been upset. I've slowly withdrawn a bit from social media because it has gotten increasingly toxic. Frankly, I've been angry about a lot. And as college football started showing on my horizon, I've tried to pivot my attention to the happy stuff again.
It's been nice to talk with coach Shawn Clark and some players again, even if it's all been on a computer screen. I can't wait to settle into my chair at the Charlotte game, seeing the faces that make up the gameday experience again, even if it'll be from a socially distanced spot. (Disclaimer: you just wait until this pandemic is all over — I might hug people for the next couple years, even you Clark!)
So let's all be glad to be back in all our different ways. I don't know how long this season will last, but hopefully we can enjoy it for as long as that is.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
P.S. Here's some more stuff to read:
- Appalachian State football schedule: the season's key games
- Which App State football players can improve their NFL Draft stock the most this season?
- A look at five App State players primed for bigger roles, more responsibility in 2020
