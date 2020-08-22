On the Air
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Richmond (FS1)
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drydene 200 (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 311 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. KT Wiz (ESPN)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (WGHP)
10 p.m.: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (FS1)
GOLF
9 a.m.: AIG Women's Open (Golf)
11 a.m.: AIG Women's Open (WXII)
1 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (WFMY)
3 p.m.: PGA, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)
4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (MLB)
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (FS1)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Kansas City (FS1)
9 p.m.: Houston at San Diego (MLB)
9:10 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN+)
NBA PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Orlando (TNT)
3:30 p.m.: Indiana vs. Miami (TNT)
6 p.m.: Houston vs. Oklahoma City (ESPN)
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland (WXLV)
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Colorado (WXII)
SOCCER
12:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier, York 9 vs. Valour (FS2)
6 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC (WGHP)
7 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Pumas UNAM (UNI)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, America vs. Monterrey (UNI)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (ESPN)
5 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
3 p.m.: Seattle vs. Las Vegas (WXLV)
5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Chicago (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: New York vs. Connecticut (CBS Sports)
