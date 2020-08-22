On the Air

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Richmond (FS1)

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drydene 200 (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 311 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. KT Wiz (ESPN)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (WGHP)

10 p.m.: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (FS1)

GOLF

9 a.m.: AIG Women's Open (Golf)

11 a.m.: AIG Women's Open (WXII)

1 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (WFMY)

3 p.m.: PGA, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS1)

4 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (MLB)

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (FS1)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Kansas City (FS1)

9 p.m.: Houston at San Diego (MLB)

9:10 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN+)

NBA PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Orlando (TNT)

3:30 p.m.: Indiana vs. Miami (TNT)

6 p.m.: Houston vs. Oklahoma City (ESPN)

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland (WXLV)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Dallas vs. Colorado (WXII)

SOCCER

12:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier, York 9 vs. Valour (FS2)

6 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC (WGHP)

7 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Pumas UNAM (UNI)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, America vs. Monterrey (UNI)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (ESPN)

5 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

3 p.m.: Seattle vs. Las Vegas (WXLV)

5 p.m.: Indiana vs. Chicago (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: New York vs. Connecticut (CBS Sports)

