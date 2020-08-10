LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Booker scored 35 points, and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder 128-101 on Monday to improve to 6-0 in the restart and improve their playoff chances. The Suns have surged in the Western Conference standings. They entered the day 1 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis and a game behind ninth-place Portland in the race to qualify for a spot in the play-in series.
MAVERICKS 122, JAZZ 114: Short-handed Dallas rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun Utah. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Majanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since 2016 and the win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the West.
RAPTORS 114, BUCKS 106: Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Toronto defeat Milwaukee. Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.