Appalachian State defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba blitzes the Troy offense to sack quarterback Sawyer Smith in the first quarter of the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

When App State head coach Shawn Clark mentioned his defensive line, he talked about bringing back three starters to his three-man front.

That group consists of UNC slayer Demetrius Taylor, tried-and-true nose tackle George Blackstock and Elijah Diarrassouba, who has returned to the team after a short retirement after the 2019 season.

“When he walked away I told him the door was always open for him,” Clark said. “Once a Mountaineer, you’re always a Mountaineer.

“He was always welcome back. We talked after that and he said he wanted to play football again.”

Diarrassouba originally decided to retire in March after an ongoing hip issue. He has since opted to return, bringing back more experience to a strong D-line.

A vocal leader for App State, the Greensboro Page alumnus played 25 games in the Mountaineers’ last two seasons.

