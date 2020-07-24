Super Start Batteries 400
At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
Fin. Driver Make Reason Out Laps
1. (10) Denny Hamlin Toyota 267
2. (7) Brad Keselowski Ford 267
3. (5) Martin Truex Jr Toyota 267
4. (1) Kevin Harvick Ford 267
5. (21) Erik Jones Toyota 267
6. (3) Aric Almirola Ford 267
7. (24) Cole Custer Ford 267
8. (6) Alex Bowman Chevy 267
9. (9) Kurt Busch Chevy 267
10. (15) William Byron Chevy 267
11. (8) Kyle Busch Toyota 267
12. (11) Chase Elliott Chevy 267
13. (23) Tyler Reddick Chevy 267
14. (19) Clint Bowyer Ford 267
15. (36) Ty Dillon Chevy 267
16. (27) Michael McDowell Ford 267
17. (14) Matt Kenseth Chevy 267
18. (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 267
19. (30) John H. Nemechek Ford 266
20. (4) Ryan Blaney Ford 266
21. (31) Corey Lajoie Ford 266
22. (28) JJ Yeley Ford 265
23. (22) Christopher Bell Toyota 264
24. (32) Quin Houff Chevy 260
25. (33) Josh Bilicki Chevy 260
26. (26) Garrett Smithley Chevy 260
27. (16) Austin Dillon Chevy 251
28. (18) Ryan Newman Ford 251
29. (34) Joey Gase Chevy 251
30. (29) Brennan Poole Chevy 219
31. (39) Reed Sorenson Chevy electrical 216
32. (20) Jimmie Johnson Chevy garage 200
33. (13) Chris Buescher Ford accident 182
34. (35) Ryan Preece Chevy accident 181
35. (2) Joey Logano Ford accident 176
36. (12) Matt DiBenedetto Ford accident 175
37. (17) Bubba Wallace Chevy accident 170
38. (38) Timmy Hill Toyota electrical 116
39. (40) BJ McLeod Ford reargear 66
40. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevy electrical 58
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.832 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 17 minutes, 14 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .510 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 47 laps.
Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; J.Logano 1-27; M.Truex 28-30; Ky.Busch 31-82; D.Hamlin 83-96; M.Truex 97-101; B.Keselowski 102-104; M.Truex 105-106; B.Keselowski 107-114; M.Truex 115-144; R.Blaney 145-158; B.Keselowski 159-162; R.Blaney 163; D.Hamlin 164-192; M.Truex 193-196; W.Byron 197-199; D.Hamlin 200; W.Byron 201-205; B.Keselowski 206-220; W.Byron 221-239; A.Bowman 240-245; K.Harvick 246-254; D.Hamlin 255-267
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 4 times for 57 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 52 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 44 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 30 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 27 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 15 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 6 laps.
Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 721; 2. R.Blaney, 630; 3. B.Keselowski, 615; 4. J.Logano, 607; 5. C.Elliott, 604; 6. D.Hamlin, 578; 7. M.Truex, 557; 8. A.Almirola, 534; 9. Ku.Busch, 533; 10. Ky.Busch, 520; 11. A.Bowman, 508; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 476; 13. C.Bowyer, 461; 14. A.Dillon, 428; 15. J.Johnson, 427; 16. W.Byron, 425.
