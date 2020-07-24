Super Start Batteries 400

At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

Fin. Driver Make Reason Out Laps

1. (10) Denny Hamlin Toyota 267

2. (7) Brad Keselowski Ford 267

3. (5) Martin Truex Jr Toyota 267

4. (1) Kevin Harvick Ford 267

5. (21) Erik Jones Toyota 267

6. (3) Aric Almirola Ford 267

7. (24) Cole Custer Ford 267

8. (6) Alex Bowman Chevy 267

9. (9) Kurt Busch Chevy 267

10. (15) William Byron Chevy 267

11. (8) Kyle Busch Toyota 267

12. (11) Chase Elliott Chevy 267

13. (23) Tyler Reddick Chevy 267

14. (19) Clint Bowyer Ford 267

15. (36) Ty Dillon Chevy 267

16. (27) Michael McDowell Ford 267

17. (14) Matt Kenseth Chevy 267

18. (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 267

19. (30) John H. Nemechek Ford 266

20. (4) Ryan Blaney Ford 266

21. (31) Corey Lajoie Ford 266

22. (28) JJ Yeley Ford 265

23. (22) Christopher Bell Toyota 264

24. (32) Quin Houff Chevy 260

25. (33) Josh Bilicki Chevy 260

26. (26) Garrett Smithley Chevy 260

27. (16) Austin Dillon Chevy 251

28. (18) Ryan Newman Ford 251

29. (34) Joey Gase Chevy 251

30. (29) Brennan Poole Chevy 219

31. (39) Reed Sorenson Chevy electrical 216

32. (20) Jimmie Johnson Chevy garage 200

33. (13) Chris Buescher Ford accident 182

34. (35) Ryan Preece Chevy accident 181

35. (2) Joey Logano Ford accident 176

36. (12) Matt DiBenedetto Ford accident 175

37. (17) Bubba Wallace Chevy accident 170

38. (38) Timmy Hill Toyota electrical 116

39. (40) BJ McLeod Ford reargear 66

40. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevy electrical 58

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.832 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 17 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .510 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; J.Logano 1-27; M.Truex 28-30; Ky.Busch 31-82; D.Hamlin 83-96; M.Truex 97-101; B.Keselowski 102-104; M.Truex 105-106; B.Keselowski 107-114; M.Truex 115-144; R.Blaney 145-158; B.Keselowski 159-162; R.Blaney 163; D.Hamlin 164-192; M.Truex 193-196; W.Byron 197-199; D.Hamlin 200; W.Byron 201-205; B.Keselowski 206-220; W.Byron 221-239; A.Bowman 240-245; K.Harvick 246-254; D.Hamlin 255-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 4 times for 57 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 52 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 44 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 30 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 27 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 15 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 721; 2. R.Blaney, 630; 3. B.Keselowski, 615; 4. J.Logano, 607; 5. C.Elliott, 604; 6. D.Hamlin, 578; 7. M.Truex, 557; 8. A.Almirola, 534; 9. Ku.Busch, 533; 10. Ky.Busch, 520; 11. A.Bowman, 508; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 476; 13. C.Bowyer, 461; 14. A.Dillon, 428; 15. J.Johnson, 427; 16. W.Byron, 425.

Tags

Load comments