Ys are essential

In regard to the Aug. 14 article “ ‘Spike in violent crime’,” yes, young people shooting others is on the rise. I don’t think we could have realized, until this coronavirus pandemic, how essential our YMCAs are for young people. Not only does our community survive because of the essential and wonderful childcare the Y provides so parents can return to work, but it’s essential for our young people to be able to expend energy by playing sports, meeting with their friends and having some fun, keeping them occupied.

We have to make sure our Ys will survive so more people will survive. Please make a donation and/or continue your membership.

Susan Braswell

Winston-Salem

