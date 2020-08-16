Dozens of hearses and church vans drove through the streets of east Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon as a stark reminder of the impact of violence on city youth.
As the procession made its way to Rupert Bell Park, it was led by marchers chanting "Stop the Violence! Save the Children!"
It was all part of a Stop the Violence Rally organized by the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity in conjunction with other community leaders, funeral directors, local law enforcement and city officials.
The procession ended at the park, where a stage was set up and more than 100 spectators were social distancing as they listened to speakers, including church leaders, Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams and the mothers of youths who have died from gun violence.
"We all came together to make this happen," said Keith Vereen, the pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Kernersville. "This is about the pain that the mothers and families have experienced. And because they have experienced the pain of losing loved ones to gun violence. They wanted you to come out and see empty hearses, although they had to experience hearses that were full. ... We thank God for their courage this afternoon."
Many of the speakers spoke from personal experience about losing loved ones to gun violence. They discussed the need to take communities back, resist gang violence, practice strong parenting, and work with the police to make them aware of criminal activity in their neighborhoods.
"Nobody can come against community when we rise up together," Adams said. "That's what we did during the '50s, '60s and '70s. We can do that again, but we need your help. These mamas need your help. These children need your help. If you know something, say something."
"The police are not your enemy," said Natoshia Miles, a Winston-Salem assistant police chief who lost her son Kimeko Dujuan James to gun violence in 2017.
"Nothing we are doing today can bring any of our children back," she said, but she listed off young members of her extended family and said "they deserve a life of happiness."
"I also stand here in hopes that you are spared of the pain," she told the audience. "Adults, we have a responsibility to make sure that not only your kids are safe, but your neighbor's kids, the neighbors down the streets' kids, and these kids down here in the front row. We have a responsibility to make sure these children live out their dreams."
State Sen. Paul Lowe, who was not one of the speakers, attended the event to show his support.
"I think that anything we can do to encourage an end to violence, we ought to try to do," Lowe said. "And while we're trying to do that, I think it is encouraging for those who have lost loved ones to various violence, the mothers and other persons, the families that have been affected by violence.
"Parents don't plan to bury their children. They plan for their children to bury them. And so any time we can be of support to those who have dealt with violence of this kind, gun violence and other violence, we should do it. And we should do whatever we can to curb these violent actions."
