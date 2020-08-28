Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH AND NORTHERN DAVIDSON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT... AT 640 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES EAST OF COOLEEMEE, OR 9 MILES NORTH OF SALISBURY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, LINWOOD, ARCADIA, WELCOME, SEDGE GARDEN AND HIGH ROCK LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE WINDS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND OUTDOOR OBJECTS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&