ELON — Some Elon University students want the institution to reverse its plans to reopen its campus this month.
Students organized as the Boldly Elon Solidarity Collective called on the private university Monday to hold classes virtually this year as COVID-19 continues to spread. Elon students are scheduled to start moving into dorms Aug. 14. Fall semester classes will begin five days later.
“I believe that it is not a question of if we’re going to have an outbreak but when,” rising senior Jay Tiemann said during the 90-minute online town hall. “And when we do have an outbreak, people might get really sick.
“And anybody who dies, whether they’re a student, faculty or a staff member, their death will not be tragic. It will have been preventable.”
Elon has adopted numerous safety measures for when students and faculty return to campus. Masks will be required in most campus spaces, and the university has reconfigured classrooms, dining halls and other facilities to maximize social distancing. In-person classes will end Nov. 23, and students will take exams online from home.
In addition, all students and employees must take a COVID-19 test before they return to Elon, a step that many universities aren’t requiring. The university will screen people for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure when they arrive on campus for the first time and conduct random virus testing throughout the semester. Students and employees also must pledge, among other things, to check their own health daily, stay home if they don’t feel well and avoid large gatherings on and off campus.
Like Elon, most other North Carolina colleges and universities will bring students and professors back to campus for the fall semester. Only four N.C. private colleges, including Bennett College in Greensboro, will operate remotely this fall. The 16 UNC System universities will offer a mix of in-person and online classes as well as hybrid classes that meet both in-person and online.
At Elon, nearly all classes will meet on its Alamance County campus. Elon spokesman Owen Covington said Monday that 94 percent of Elon classes will be held in-person or in a hybrid mode. Sixty-nine students have applied to take their classes online for medical, disability or personal reasons. Seven percent of Elon’s faculty will be allowed to teach their classes remotely.
“The vast majority of students, faculty and staff are anxious to return to campus with proper precautions, and Elon expects to enroll its third largest first-year class in its history,” Covington said Monday.
Students at Monday’s 90-minute online town hall called Elon’s plans insufficient to ensure the health of students, employees and people who live nearby. Although the university has been largely closed since March, six students living on or near campus and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since late May, according to a university dashboard.
Rising junior Alyssa Meritt noted that Elon moved quickly to remote instruction in March when the number of COVID-19 cases statewide was approaching 300. Now that N.C. cases have topped 125,000, she said, it makes no sense to bring about 7,000 students to campus from all over the country. Some students, she added, can’t be counted on to wear masks or avoid parties.
Elon’s extensive plans are “not accounting for student stupidity,” Meritt said. “We all know what it’s like to be 18, and we all know what it’s like to come into college and be on your own ... and make your decisions for the first time. It doesn’t go well.”
Elon’s reopening threatens Alamance County, where some students and many university employees live, said Courtney T. Guthrie, a Burlington native and rising Elon senior. Elon has put out detailed plans concerning campus safety, Guthrie said, but they don’t address the surrounding area.
“I live here. My family lives here,” Guthrie said. “When there is an outbreak (on campus) ... I can’t pack up my car and drive away from the problem. I am here. My community is here.”
The speakers at the “We Won’t Die for Elon” town hall also included a law school professor, a former instructor and several alumni and Alamance County residents. The speakers criticized Elon on a number of related and unrelated issues: for requiring students to take a COVID-19 test that costs $129, for fighting efforts by adjunct instructors to form a union and for ignoring racial concerns raised recently by Black students.
“I’m not here today because I hate Elon,” said Trinity Dixon, a rising junior and a founding member of the collective. “I’m here today because I believe that there is still time left to cater to the moral consciousness of the Elon community.”
