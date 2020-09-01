Descent into madness
These images flash across our TV screens or are captured in newsprint far too often, drowning out whatever heroism and humanity exists in our nation:
Kids carrying carbines shattering the calm of our schools, turning classrooms into slaughterhouses.
Millions massing together on motor bikes and beaches and pools and at parties without any apparent concern for others while nurses and doctors sacrifice their lives in attempts to save tens of thousands of patients during the worst pandemic in a century.
Crazies burning and looting shops and hunting those they despise with pistols, paintball guns and semi-automatic rifles while peaceful protesters courageously speak out and march against renegade cops who indiscriminately shoot African Americans in their communities.
Small farmers across our country putting guns to their heads in desperation after losing land that had been in their families for generations to drought, increasingly violent storms and misguided trade policies that have impoverished them.
This is an America where chaos, fear and hate reigns -- a madness into which we have descended.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
