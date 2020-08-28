Magic money
Trump supporters are fortunate! The very real possibility that Social Security and disability benefits for 72+ million Americans will disappear by 2023 (disability by 2021) isn't a problem for them!
Trump people, please let us in on the magic. How are those of you who are disabled and/or over 65 and dependent upon Social Security planning for your future without that monthly income? Help the rest of understand so we can be healthy and wealthy, just like you.
Lynn Byrd
Winston-Salem
