George Knox, a Winston-Salem State assistant athletics director, has been named athletics director at Shaw University.
Knox will begin his role Sept. 1 and will succeed Alfonza L. Carter, who announced his retirement after two decades.
Knox brings over a decade of professional experience to this role, including a one-year stint as interim director of athletics at WSSU. Since 2015, Knox has served as the Associate Director of Athletics at WSSU and was also in charge of compliance.
Before coming to WSSU, Knox served as the CIAA Associate Commissioner for External Relations where he managed all external corporate partners with the league.
“I want to thank Dr. Dillard and the board of trustees for the opportunity to be the next Director of Athletics at Shaw University,” Knox said in a statement. “I will intently focus on the health and wellbeing of our players, their academic success, and helping them win. One of my top priories will be connecting with alumni, corporate partners, and supporters as together we build on the program’s legacy and create a fresh path for winning.”
During his career, Knox has had several accomplishments, including serving on the NCAA Division II Basketball Regional Advisory Committee and on the NCAA Division II Tennis Regional Advisory Committee.
Knox is a graduate of WSSU with a degree in sports management. He came to WSSU to play football but was injured early in his career but he made sure to earn his degree.
"I've always loved athletics and it's what guided me to Winston-Salem State," Knox said last year. "I knew I wanted to be in athletics after graduation and that's what I've worked toward since leaving WSSU as a student."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.