When you stop to think about it, our workplace … our jobs … and the skills required to perform them have changed dramatically over the years.
Analysts suggest many of today’s jobs won’t exist years from now, or if they do, how we perform them will have changed. In addition, many jobs of the future haven’t yet been created, and you begin to get the picture. What’s worked in the past will likely evolve or disappear. For you to remain a viable, competitive employee, you’ll need to keep up with those changes.
Lifelong learning. Whether you learn to advance in your present career, to change careers or simply enjoy learning new things to keep your mind sharp, let’s explore some avenues you might wish to investigate.
Skills fall into two primary categories: Hard skills and soft skills. Hard skills typically refer to job functions or job-specific tools or processes. For example: Purchasing, data entry, certifications/degrees/licenses, marketing, etc. They also pertain to software, equipment or other tools used to perform your work.
Soft skills are what many might refer to as personal characteristics or people skills. These skills are often very transferrable and, well, quite helpful for us in both our work and personal life. Skills such as organizational, time management, leadership, teamwork, listening, conflict resolution, communication, problem solving, etc.
Here are some resources to consider. Let’s begin with online sources. Many have plenty of free courses while also offering others for a nominal fee.
Alison, Coursera, and Udemy offer online courses in hard skills, soft skills, technical and more.
Websites such as Mashable, Lifehack and The Muse have compiled a collection of courses and sites offering free learning.
Aside from upgrading to Premium on LinkedIn for access to their entire Learning Library, LinkedIn Learning offers a number of free courses without a commitment.
While you’re online, conduct a Google and YouTube search for courses and “how-to” videos.
Goodwill offers a number of skills training classes. Additionally, check with your local community college for its schedules.
Not sure what skills to work on? Talk with others in your field. Speak with recruiters, since they’ll have their ear to the ground regarding what the marketplace needs or values.
Gone are the days where learning ceased the day you earned your diploma or degree. Your ability to remain relevant and competitive is today’s “job security.” Embrace lifelong learning. Good luck!
