“What should I do? It’s been (xxx amount of time) and I haven’t heard back after my interview.”
Since my clients have raised that question several times over the past few weeks, I thought it might be good to revisit the topic so you’ll have a better sense for how things should go.
COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into so many aspects of our lives, including hiring. Whether it’s a hiring freeze due to slower business, an overworked “do more with less” remaining number of employees, or possibly even a case of hiring officials testing positive for the virus, any of these variables may impact the best-laid plans.
That said, here’s a five-item checklist of things you can control.
1. Conclude the interview by understanding what will happen next and when they anticipate it happening. Don’t hesitate to ask them if they don’t volunteer that information.
Be sure to then ask whether you could call to follow up if you haven’t heard from them by the agreed-upon timeline. They’ll most always say yes. If they say no, you’re probably not going to get the job in the first place.
2. Thank you note. Email one upon returning home that day. Try to include something which piqued your interest or perhaps a key point you’d like to have clarified. To really stand out, why not drop a hand-written thank-you in the mail as well?
3. Prep your references. You should have asked them to be a reference before applying for the job, but it wouldn’t hurt to call them after the interview to let them know how it went and, should the employer wish to contact them, provide your references with key areas of employer importance you’d like them to address if/when that call occurs.
4. Make that follow-up call if the employer hasn’t contacted you by the agreed-upon timeline. Even if you get voicemail, be sure to let them know you’re interested.
5. Don’t give up the job search. I see this all too often. The interview seemed to go very well. You leave there thinking the job is yours. It’s easy to back off the search, especially when it’s a job you really want.
But wait. Any good interviewer will want you to leave the office with a positive impression. They’re not going to tell you you don’t have a shot. As is often the case, they’re interviewing a number of people, each one a legitimate candidate.
Even if you’ve checked all the boxes on follow-up, you may still find yourself on the outside looking in. There are many factors, some small and others larger that go into making a hiring decision. At least by following today’s checklist, you’ll know you’ve done what’s within your control from the interview’s conclusion and onward. Good luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.