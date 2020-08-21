Out of touch
President Trump’s Aug. 8 executive order delaying the collection of payroll taxes makes no sense. It only affects people who are taking home paychecks. It doesn’t help people who are out of work, and they’re the ones who need it.
He says that if he’s re-elected, he’ll make the deletion permanent. But that would underfund and threaten Social Security.
If he’s not re-elected, the deferred tax will have to be paid back. So it hurts that way, too.
Trump is out of touch with normal working Americans. He’s hopelessly incompetent. I hope he loses.
Freddy Snyder
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.