Out of touch

President Trump’s Aug. 8 executive order delaying the collection of payroll taxes makes no sense. It only affects people who are taking home paychecks. It doesn’t help people who are out of work, and they’re the ones who need it.

He says that if he’s re-elected, he’ll make the deletion permanent. But that would underfund and threaten Social Security.

If he’s not re-elected, the deferred tax will have to be paid back. So it hurts that way, too.

Trump is out of touch with normal working Americans. He’s hopelessly incompetent. I hope he loses.

Freddy Snyder

Winston-Salem

