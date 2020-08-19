Besse’s commitment
I can’t vote for Dan Besse because I don’t live in the N.C. 74th House District, but sure wish I did. I’ve known Dan for the 18 years he’s served on the Winston-Salem City Council, although I don’t live in his ward, so I couldn’t vote for him then, either. But, as the former president and CEO of the Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, I worked with Dan to create jobs with good pay and benefits, both from existing employers who expanded here and from companies wanting to move here.
Dan’s commitment to small and large businesses, coupled with his support for good public schools and community colleges; excellent roads and transit; reasonably priced water and sewer; and first-class city services; made “selling” Winston-Salem as a great place for business expansion and relocation much easier.
I’ve found Dan willing to listen; willing to work hard to find acceptable compromises between companies and neighborhoods; and someone who respects everyone’s point-of-view. In Raleigh, he will fight hard for our urban areas while respecting the needs of our more rural areas.
Dan’s district includes Clemmons, Lewsiville, part of Winston-Salem and the western unincorporated parts of Forsyth County. If you live there, you can’t go wrong voting for Dan. Just wish I could, too.
Gayle Anderson
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.