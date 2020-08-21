Fantasy content
I read your Aug. 18 editorial, "Dear postmaster general," at least three times trying to understand what purpose it served. I realize it was designed to attack the Trump administration, but your comparison of the post office to the U.S. military was way out of line. You say the post office is not a business but a mandated service, but it still needs to use wisely the income and taxpayer funding it receives. You say that some overtime was to be cut or eliminated. I think that has changed, but that really does not change the issue I have with the piece.
I spent years in the military and it was made clear to me early in my career that military service was a 24/7 job and I assure you there was no overtime pay. So I am not sure why you chose to compare the two entities. And to state that the military has never made a profit is asinine and has no bearing on the issue.
I am a long-time reader of the Journal and have just recently renewed my subscription. So I feel empowered to make a suggestion about the format of the paper. I suggest the editorial page be moved next to the comics pages where the other fantasy content residues.
Michael K. Griffin
Winston-Salem
