A fearful future
When I read of the machinations of the Republican hierarchy in choosing President Trump as their leader, I was appalled; when I read every year of the obscene salaries of commercial and institutional leaders, I am disgusted; when I read of the social unrest tearing apart our society due to rampant inequality, I am afraid.
How can reasonably intelligent Republicans support a lying narcissist? By continuing to back him they are in fact accessories to his misdeeds. They have the lives of thousands of people who have died of COVID-19 on their consciences, if they actually have a conscience. How do they live with themselves?
How can very intelligent CEOs think they deserve millions in salary while many in their workplaces just barely scrape by? Can’t an intelligent person realize that if they gave up a few million and paid their staff they would have workers eager to do their jobs well?
How can we hate one another, kill one another? Why must human beings have to think they are better than someone else? Why must human beings allow someone’s opinion to degrade them?
If we continue on this road, I am afraid for our future.
Molly Leight
Winston-Salem
