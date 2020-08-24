A defunct industry
In 1974, I purchased an electric typewriter. I could pop in a correcting cartridge and type over a mistake. Magical! In 1983, I replaced it with my first computer.
Who would advise a young person to pursue a career in typewriter manufacture or repair? What about installing telephone booths? Producing 8-track audio tapes? Video cassette recorders? Telegraph machines? Hearing aid horns?
The demise of such products led to an unfortunate loss of employment. But it would be foolish to promote a defunct industry with the promise to “save jobs.”
Consider what the city of Oslo in Norway is developing: inductive charge pads at taxi sites to fast-charge electric cars, with zero emissions, by 2024.
Oslo is concerned about climate change. And the project will create jobs (the contractor is from Pennsylvania!).
Such a response to climate change — and to create jobs for workers in dying industries — informs Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. The fossil fuel industry eventually must go the way of typewriters if we are to reduce global warming adequately.
Opponents to such plans often charge that they will “cost jobs.” In 2016, Trump supporters displayed signs boasting “Trump Digs Coal.” But to promise a continuing future for coal miners is both foolish and shameful. To provide training for them to participate in a green economy — to install and maintain wind turbines or solar panels or electric taxi stand pads — would be to empower them with a viable livelihood, and ensure all of us a healthier planet.
Thomas W. Mann
Winston Salem
