A civilizing influence
Throughout the centuries, women have gloriously replenished mankind and each nine-month birthing experience provides mothers an immediate human-relations advantage. During my 93 years, I have seen them use this advantage over and over again to civilize and properly introduce the young to this world and recivilize others. But with 58% of women over 16 in the labor force, they may be overburdened and their effectiveness reduced.
After the equality provisions of the 1960s, the U.S. birth rate declined from 24.1 in 1960 to 12.6 in 2019 (Births and Birth Rates according to infoplease) and violent crime rates rose from 160.9 in 1960 to 368.9 in 2018 (Congressional Research Service, June 2018).
Since we are aware of mothers’ strong influence on their young and others, why don’t we ask Congress to authorize significant federal pay with benefits to many who wish to stay home with them?
Webster B. Baker
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.