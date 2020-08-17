Supporting schools
Gary Pearce's Aug. 16 column, “Pandemic imperils public schools,” challenges us to support public schools with greater resources. He is correct and we should.
But two things have to happen before that effort will produce the results we all want.
First, we have to provide exactly the same quality and quantity of resources to every student in every school across the state. That means abandoning the scheme of financing education by property taxes, giving wealthier counties a perpetual advantage.
We must bring every school up to the level of our very best, not effect a regression to the mean.
Second, we must treat teachers as the professionals that they are and insist on the excellence our children deserve. This means no longer treating teachers as truck drivers, who earn the same and get the same union raises regardless of quality.
It is very difficult to evaluate teachers and compensate them according to their performance. Yet those same difficulties exist in evaluating doctors and lawyers, and we are almost always able to identify -- and compensate -- excellent practitioners.
Those teachers who fall short should be retrained. Failing that, they may be offered administrative posts to fulfill their motivation to help children or encouraged to find careers in which they can excel.
These moves are not rocket science. They are obvious, commonsense ways to educate our children. All it takes is leadership. Where might we find that?
Jerry Cohen
Advance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.