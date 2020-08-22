Fiction
1. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
2. "1st Case" by Patterson/Tebbetts (Little, Brown)
3. "A Private Cathedral" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Choppy Water" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
5. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. "Near Dark" by Brad Thor (Atria)
7. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
11. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
12. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
13. "The Silent Wife" by Karin Slaughter (Morrow)
14. "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
15. "Deadlock" by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)
Nonfiction
1. "Live Free or Die" by Sean Hannity (Threshold)
2. "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
3. "Finding Freedom" by Scobie/Durand (Dey Street)
4. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
5. "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
6. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
7. "The Great Devaluation" by Adam Baratta (Wiley)
8. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 2" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
9. "The Answer Is ..." by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)
10. "Evil Geniuses" by Kurt Andersen (Random House)
11. "Blitz" by David Horowitz (Humanix)
12. "You're Not Enough (and That's Okay)" by Allie Beth Stuckey (Sentinel)
13. "The Lazy Genius Way" by Kendra Adachi (WaterBrook)
14. "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
15. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson (Crown)
Paperback
1. "Long, Tall Texans: Callaghan/Matt" by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)
2. "Child's Play" by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. "Paranoid" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
4. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
5. "Golden in Death" by J. D. Robb (St Martins)
6. "The Cowboy's Lady" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)
7. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Dell)
8. "Dark Illusion" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
9. "The Titanic Secret" by Cussler/Du Brul (Putnam)
10. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
11. "Labyrinth" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)
12. "The Cornwalls Vanish" by James Patterson (Grand Central)
13. "Buzzard's Bluff" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
14. "The Warning" by James Patterson (Grand Central)
15. "Feels Like Family" by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.