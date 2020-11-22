Toys for Tots volunteers plan donation drives in pandemic

"He would only give the toys to a Marine Corps because when he was five, he thought that the Marine Corps protected Santa Claus," Tara said. "Nobody else could have the toys. We had to find a Marine."

Aidan was in luck. Raul "Arbe" Arbelaez, who served in the Marine Corps, has been the local Toys for Tots coordinator since he brought the program to Rowan County. In the six years since Aidan started volunteering with Toys for Tots, he's aimed to collect about 1,000 toys by himself. The process starts as soon as Christmas ends, Tara said.

"He is truly a giver. He always wants to one-up himself. He's always thinking of ways to collect more toys next year," Tara said. "… When Christmas is over and he's like 'What can we do for Toys for Tots?'"

Aidan's love of Toys for Tots has made him invaluable to Arbelaez, who found his own passion for the program decades ago.

Raul "Arbe" Arbelaez has been leading the Rowan Toys for Tots organization for over a decade, but his love for the program began when he was in the Marine Corps in the 1980s. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

A MARINE MAN

Arbelaez started volunteering with Toys for Tots when he was in the Marines not because he wanted to, but because he had to.