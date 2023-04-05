High school athletes in North Carolina would be required to play on the teams of their birth gender if two Republican-sponsored bills filed Wednesday in the N.C. Senate become law.

Senate bills 631 and 636 were submitted after Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County confirmed earlier Wednesday her switch from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party — giving the GOP a likely super-majority in the House along with its super-majority in the Senate.

Thursday also is the filing deadline for public bills and resolutions in the Senate for the current session, so a rush of bills filed Wednesday is not unusual.

Senate Bill 631, titled "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," is focused solely on the transgender athlete issue. Among its co-primary sponsors is Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County. Krawiec could not be immediately reached for comment on SB631.

A companion House Bill 574 also was introduced Wednesday.

A press conference on SB631 is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the legislature.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 636, titled "School Athletic Transparency," includes SB631 and HB574's language, as well as other measures designed to "revise oversight of high school interscholastic athletics."

Both bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

The bills were filed about a year after the N.C. High School Athletic Association reached a legal memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education on a four-year vendor contract. The contract can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement, but the education board can terminate it with a 12-month notice.

A primary sponsor of SB631 and SB636 is Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, also a primary sponsor of the NCHSAA reform and authority legislation in 2021 and 2022.

Both SB631 and SB636 allow for co-ed or mixed teams at the middle- and high-school levels for both intramural and interscholastic sports.

However, the bills state that sports designated for female players shall not be open to males, and that females can only play sports designated for males if there is no equivalent opportunity for females, except for contact sports.

The bills also state that "a student's sex shall be recognized based solely on the student's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

The bills provide legal remedies and potential relief for students who are deprived of the ability to participant on a sports team because of violations of the proposed bill, as well as those who are subject to retaliation by a public school unit, athletic association of other organization for reporting a violation.

The State Board of Education would be charged with monitoring compliance with public middle and high school athletic programs.

The proposed legislation would cover charter, regional and "laboratory" schools' athletic teams.

For nonpublic schools' athletic teams, they would have to comply with the proposed law when playing teams subject to the legislation.

Senate Bill 636

There are several additional middle- and high-school sports reforms included in SB636 that affect the NCHSAA.

The NCHSAA could not be immediately reached for comment on the bills.

SB636 would place limits on students who live in one school district, but want to play sports in another.

They would be prohibited from doing so if it can be proven that the school attendance is solely for athletics. Students found in violation of the proposed restriction would be ineligible for postseason play for an entire year.

A student eligible to gain priority enrollment in a charter school as the child of a full-time employees would be ineligible for athletic teams if the enrollment is determined to be fraudulent.

SB636 revives language that provides a system of demerits for infractions of game play and participation rules which still allow for player and team disqualifications and forfeits, but no monetary fines of any kind.

Students, parents and schools would be able to appeal sanctions to an appeals board established by the superintendent of Public Instruction.

SB636 appears to significantly amend the memorandum of understanding between the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education, including fees collected from member schools and limits or bans on what agreements and contracts that members can participate with third-party vendors.

The State Board of Education would be in charge of overseeing middle school athletics.

Public schools would be required to file annual athletic department spending and revenue financial reports to the State Board of Education and the superintendent.

Responses

Legislative analysts and observers said that even with the likely GOP super-majority in both chambers, it's not a slam dunk that either bill will clear the legislature.

“Some bills filed this week will never advance beyond a committee," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for conservative think tank John Locke Foundation. "Some will never even get a committee hearing.

“Senate leaders are likely to consider bills based on whether they have substantial support within the Senate Republican caucus, with only a little consideration of what’s taking place across the corridor in the House."

Kokai said that while the timing of these bill filings "might lead some to think there is some relationship to the big news involving Rep. Tricia Cotham, the fact is that the Senate’s bill filing deadline has nothing to do with her party switch."

"The Senate’s calendar was set long before Rep. Cotham had an inkling of switching from Democratic to Republican."

When Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 91 in November, which changes how high- and middle-school sports are managed in North Carolina, Kokai said it remains to be seen whether this agreement will address all complaints about high school sports administration."

“I’m sure interested lawmakers will be watching closely to see how well this new arrangement works.”

However, Winston-Salem State University economics professor Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi projects "there will be many more of these types of bills for the rest of the legislative session now that there is a supermajority."

"There will probably be some curtailment of the proposed bill to effectively outlaw abortion, HB 533, to include exceptions for rape and incest, as well as allow for abortions in at least the earliest stages of pregnancy.

"But, generally speaking, the rightward shift of politics in North Carolina will become more pronounced."