'Transit Fairy' beautifies bus stops during the COVID-19 pandemic

More funding for keeping public transit sanitary is needed, Wilson said, but with the pandemic-related recession and low ridership bringing in less revenue, transit agencies are struggling.

"Someone who devotes so much to time and energy to volunteering and giving back" should be commended, she said.

Jeff Switzer, a spokesperson for King County Metro, said "it's amazing when riders and community members pitch in."

Metro crews clean and maintain about 7,500 bus stops throughout the county based on need and use, he said.

"Beautifying and maintaining bus stops is something that benefits all our riders, and we're honored by her efforts and appreciate how she is giving back to the community we all serve," Switzer said.

Like a fictional fairy godmother tending to the Earth, Van Senus typically wears wings with Transit Riders Union's gold and black colors. Her backpack is decorated with butterflies around the words "Transit Fairy on Board."

She wears a silk sunflower in her braided hair and sets similar flower adornments at her work sites to "visualize the goal, what a beautiful station could look like," Van Senus said.