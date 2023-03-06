The Triad's largest hospitals will reopen to young visitors at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but masking requirements remain in place for all visitors and staff.

The ending of flu and respiratory syncytial virus restrictions were announced jointly Monday by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Randolph Health.

Those restrictions for ages 13 and under were put in place Nov. 15.

Anyone experiencing respiratory virus symptoms is encouraged to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital.

Symptoms include fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

There is no age restriction on those seeking medical care, and children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member.

In these instances, parents should work with the patient’s care team to make arrangements.

However, some hospitals and health systems may have additional restrictions on visitors in certain areas.

The systems continue to encourage their respective communities to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette, such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 — including the latest COVID-19 fall boosters.

The planned lifting of youth visitor restrictions come as Forsyth County was reported last week with five additional COVID-19 deaths by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Meanwhile, the weekly new case count in Forsyth dropped to a three-month low,

Three of the latest COVID-19 related deaths were listed as occurring during the week that ended Feb. 25, while the other two were reported the previous week.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

There were 319 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 441 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 259 for the week that ended Nov. 26.

About 20%, or 64, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,394 confirmed cases and 969 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 778, compared with 843 for the week that ended Feb. 18.

Hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 167 COVID-19 patients, down from 192 for the week that ended Feb. 18.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists seven active subvariants, down from 10 in the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 70% of new cases from Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, along with 22% the BQ 1.1 subvariant.