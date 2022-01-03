Triad leads in the state in power outages as storm brings wild wind, rain, snow

After a storm system dumped close to 1.5 inches of rain and sent nearly 50 mph winds roaring through the Triad overnight, snow began falling in the Winston-Salem area about 8 a.m. Monday.

As of 11 a.m., more Duke Energy customers were without power in the Triad than in any other area of the state. About 19,000 customers in and around Winston-Salem area were affected, and another 20,000 had no power in Greensboro, the company reported.

Emergency crews responded to several reports of downed trees and vehicle accidents in the Winston-Salem area.

As of 11 a.m., U.S. 52 northbound was closed near Exit 109.

Downed power lines also blocked traffic on U.S. 421 at Silas Creek Parkway, and U.S. 421 at 5th Street, according to a supervisor at the Winston-Salem Public Safety Center’s communications center.

As of 11 a.m., 0.37 inches of snow had fallen in the Winston-Salem area, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulation of up to an inch of snow is possible before tapering off around midday.