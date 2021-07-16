Trough gardening rocketing across country

You’ll find a lot of instructions on how to set one up. Without disparaging any of their suggestions, I’ll just tell you how it is being done in my town, by my son James. The oldest troughs in Columbus are about 10 years old, and keeping their integrity beautifully. After all, these are galvanized steel.

These were originally attached to wooden piano-type dollies with wheels or casters. These deteriorated over time, and the containers are now moved by muscle if needed. Some of the new containers in other locations have wheels; others do not.

The containers are filled to one third the depth with aged or even composted pine bark, with potting soil comprising the remainder. The containers have drainage plug holes, resembling those you might see on an ice chest.

These containers have a dual purpose, serving as a barrier to prevent encroachment of a vehicle. You will see on the internet, however, they have become works of art by many gardeners in the home situation.

In Columbus, they are scheduled for a cool season planting from fall through April, and a warm season redesign from late April through early October. In a commercial setting, they are first planted with a controlled-release fertilizer and then watered as needed from a 250-gallon tank with dilute water-soluble fertilizer as the seasons progress.