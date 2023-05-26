A truck struck the Clemmonsvile Road bridge over Peters Creek Parkway on Friday afternoon, taking out a chunk of the bridge.
Traffic was initially allowed to go across the bridge, but the bridge is now closed indefinitely as N.C. Department of Transportation crews assess the damage.
Winston-Salem police are rerouting traffic on Peters Creek and Clemmonsville and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Story will be updated.
Journal reporter John Hinton contributed to this story.