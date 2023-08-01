Truist Financial and Bank of America have been informed of the special-assessment amount they will pay as part of replenishing the federal funds used to resolve three high-profile bank failures.

Truist said its assessment to the Deposit Insurance Fund will be $460 million while Bank of America is paying $1.9 billion.

Both banks disclosed their assessment amounts in their second-quarter financial regulatory report.

The collapses of First Republic, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank rank among the largest bank failures in U.S. history. According to the FDIC, the Silicon Valley failure would cost the fund $20 billion. First Republic is estimated to cost $13 billion and Signature $2.5 billion.

The assessments will be paid in eight quarterly installments beginning in the first quarter of 2024. The assessment is based on an insured depository institution’s estimated uninsured deposits reported as of Dec. 31.

The FDIC estimates that $15.8 billion of the losses attributed to the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures was from the protection of uninsured depositors.

“In general, large banks with large amounts of uninsured deposits benefitted the most from the systemic risk determination,” the FDIC said.

In May, the FDIC said that it projects that 113 banking organizations would be subject to the special assessment. Those with total assets over $50 billion would pay more than 95% of the special assessment. The assessment will not be charged to banks with total assets under $5 billion.