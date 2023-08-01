Truist Financial Corp., Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. have been informed of the special-assessment amount they will pay as part of replenishing the federal funds used to resolve three high-profile bank failures.

Truist said its assessment to the Deposit Insurance Fund will be $460 million while Bank of America is paying $1.9 billion and Wells Fargo are paying $1.8 billion.

The banks disclosed their assessment amounts in their second-quarter financial regulatory report.

The collapses of First Republic, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank rank among the largest bank failures in U.S. history. According to the FDIC, the Silicon Valley failure would cost the fund $20 billion. First Republic is estimated to cost $13 billion and Signature $2.5 billion.

The assessments will be paid in eight quarterly installments beginning in the first quarter of 2024. The assessment is based on an insured depository institution’s estimated uninsured deposits reported as of Dec. 31.

The FDIC estimates that $15.8 billion of the losses attributed to the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures was from the protection of uninsured depositors.

“In general, large banks with large amounts of uninsured deposits benefitted the most from the systemic risk determination,” the FDIC said.

In May, the FDIC said that it projects that 113 banking organizations would be subject to the special assessment. Those with total assets over $50 billion would pay more than 95% of the special assessment. The assessment will not be charged to banks with total assets under $5 billion.

The banks said the FDIC would have the ability to cease collection early, extend the collection period to collect any difference between the estimated and actual losses to the fund, and impose a final shortfall assessment on a one-time basis.

In March, First Citizens BancShares Inc. acquired Silicon Valley's $72 billion and 17 branches in a deal brokered by the FDIC. The Raleigh bank paid $16.5 billion for the Silicon Valley assets. First Citizens was selected to complete this transaction through a competitive bidding process.

In March, the nation’s four national banks, along with seven super-regional banks and financial institutions, provided a combined $30 billion in uninsured deposits to extend what proved to be a temporary financial lifeline to First Republic Bank.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. provided $5 billion in deposits. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley provided $2.5 billion each. PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp., BNY Mellon, State Street and U.S. Bancorp provided $1 billion each.

In another deal brokered by the FDIC, JPMorgan acquired 84 First Republic branches on May 1, bringing it $92 billion in deposits and $203 billion in loans and other securities.

The deal boosted JPMorgan's total assets to more than $3 trillion.

The $30 billion package “bought time when time was needed” for First Republic, JPMorgan chief financial officer Jeremy Barnum told reporters.