Truist completes branch signage changes from BB&T, SunTrust

Legacy SunTrust customers flooded Truist's Twitter account with complaints about not being able to activate their new Truist debit card after their SunTrust cards have been deactivated. They also had issues using the Truist app.

Customers expressed frustration and disappointment for hours on Monday.

"There are no issues with our mobile banking app," Miller said Tuesday.

"We’ve addressed the delay that some clients experienced on Monday to activate and use their new Truist debit card.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for those clients and appreciate their patience," Miller said.

Recognizing the continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Truist’s management team chose to be very deliberate with the two key make-or-break integration elements of any bank merger: branch and software/hardware conversions.

Technological investments by the banks in recent years have made the conversion and integration process significantly smoother than in the 1990s to late 2000s.