Truist Financial Corp. disclosed Monday it is being investigated by two federal regulators about certain employee electronic communications.

The investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was cited in Truist’s second-quarter regulatory report.

Truist said the regulatory agencies “have requested information from various subsidiaries of the company” and is cooperating with requests.

The bank also said the agencies “have entered into a number of resolutions with various institutions to date.”

In February, Wells Fargo & Co. said in its fiscal 2022 annual report that it was facing investigations by both agencies.

The Wells Fargo disclosure was after the SEC announced charges Sept. 27, 2022, against 15 broker-dealers and one affiliated investment adviser “for widespread and longstanding failures by the firms and their employees to maintain and preserve electronic communications.”

According to the SEC, the companies “admitted the facts set forth in their respective SEC orders, acknowledged that their conduct violated record-keeping provisions of the federal securities laws, agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $1.1 billion, and have begun implementing improvements to their compliance policies and procedures to settle these matters.”

Each company was fined $125 million: Barclays Capital; BofA Securities together with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith; Citigroup Global Markets; Credit Suisse Securities (USA); Deutsche Bank Securities together with DWS Distributors and DWS Investment Management Americas; Goldman Sachs & Co.; Morgan Stanley & Co. together with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney; and UBS Securities together with UBS Financial Services.

Jefferies and Nomura Securities International were fined $50 million each, while Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. was fined $10 million.

Bank of America affiliates agreed to pay $100 million, while affiliates with Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS $75 million each, Nomura $50 million, Jefferies $30 million, and Cantor Fitzgerald $6 million.

From January 2018 through September 2021, the firms’ employees routinely communicated about business matters using text messaging applications on their personal devices.

The firms did not maintain or preserve the substantial majority of these off-channel communications, in violation of the federal securities laws.

By failing to maintain and preserve required records relating to their businesses, the firms’ actions likely deprived the SEC of these off-channel communications in various SEC investigations.

Each company was ordered to cease and desist from future violations of the relevant record-keeping provisions and were censured.