Truist Securities plans headquarters next to Truist Park

Truist Securities, the full-service corporate and investment bank for Truist Financial Corp., said Wednesday that its national headquarters will be moved to a new 250,000-square-foot building on The Battery Atlanta campus.

The campus is adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The building is being developed in partnership with Braves Development Co.

Truist plans to have about 1,000 employees in the building, which is projected to open in 2024. Truist Securities will occupy approximately half of the building, with the rest to be taken by other Truist business groups.

Truist has signed a 15-year lease agreement on the building. Truist said it will maintain its presence at Truist Plaza in downtown Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta, located in Cobb County, currently contains 2 million square feet of mixed-use development comprised of dining, retail and entertainment and hospitality options.

Truist will be the fourth Fortune 500 corporation to establish a global or business unit headquarters on the campus, joining Comcast, TKE and Papa Johns.

