Truist, Wells Fargo credit cards have middling ranking

Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co, ranked below the national average for consumer satisfaction with their credit card products, according to the 2022 J.D. Power study released Friday.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp., TD Bank Group and PNC Financial Services Corp. hovered around the industry average.

Truist ranked 11th with a score of 789 out of 1,000 for overall online satisfaction among the 14 financial institutions slotted as mid-sized credit-card issuers by J.D. Power.

The industry average was 800 for overall online satisfaction among mid-sized credit-card issuers. Goldman Sachs was first with an 843 score, while TD Bank was second at 808 and PNC was tied for third at 806.

In the national credit-card issuer category, Bank of America ranked third at 818, while Wells Fargo was eighth at 797.

The industry average was 814 for overall online satisfaction among national credit-card issuers. American Express was ranked first at 848.